Ca Mau Province’s local foods rank among top 100 Vietnamese specialties, gifts

Salted Fish Hotpot is a famous dish in the rural district of U Minh in Ca Mau Province.

The province is well-known for dish of fermented fish hot pot with wild vegetables and wild honey taken from U Minh mangrove forest which is the most famous destination in Ca Mau.



On this occasion, the Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism of Ca Mau Province organized a cooking competition promoting the local dish of fermented fish.

In February, Nam Can Sea Crab was also named among Top 100 Vietnamese specialties while Ca Mau Dried Shrimp was previously recognized as one of the Top 100 Vietnamese gift specialties.

U Minh mangrove forest covers an area of about 2,000 square kilometer in the provinces of Kien Giang and Ca Mau. U Minh forest is considered to be the biosphere with the highest biomass value compared to other forest types with about 250 species of plants, over 180 species of birds, and more than 20 reptiles. The Trem and Cai Tau rivers divide U Minh forest into two parts which are U Minh Thuong (Upper U Minh) and U Minh Ha (Lower U Minh). In 2002, an area of 80 sq km was preserved as U Minh Thuong (Upper U-Minh) National Park.



