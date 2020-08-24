Cai Luong artists send messages of gratitude to front-line workers with new MV

The MV produced by the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater sees the participation of artists from Hanoi Cai Luong Theater, Thanh Hoa Cai Luong Troupe, Van Cong Quan Khu 7 (the art troupe of Military Zone No.7), Huong Tram Ca Mau Cai Luong Troupe, Cao Van Lau –Bac Lieu Theater, the People's Cai Luong Troupe of Kien Giang Province and Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater.



The music video features folk songs which are composed by Hoang Song Viet, Lam Vien and Pham Van Dang and mixed by musician Cao Minh Thu. It is performed by People’s Artists Le Thuy, Thoai Mieu and Thanh Huong; Meritorious Artists Vu Linh, Kim Tu Long, Thoai My, Phuong Loan, Que Tran, Tu Suong, Vu Luan, Trinh Trinh, Vo Minh Lam and others.

The MV also aims to pay tribute to frontline emplyees who are on the frontline battling the disease.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh