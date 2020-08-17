Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight

The MV will also feature artists of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre.

On the MV, called Niem Tin (Belief), Thuy and her colleagues will sing vong co (nostalgia) songs about love and sharing during the pandemic.

These new songs were written by musicians Lam Vien and Pham Van Dang, and Hoang Song Viet — owner of the Cai Luong Dai Viet Troupe, a private theatre which opened last year.

“Our MV will bring optimistic energy to people, particularly doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang city,” said the 72-year-old Thuy, who has more than 60 years of experience in the theatre.

Thuy and her producer are working to invite cai luong performers from around the country to perform in the MV.

“We hope to encourage and bring joy to people. We wish peace and health for everyone in Vietnam,” said Thuy, adding that people working together can overcome the pandemic.

Thuy began her career in 1960 after working for the Tram Vang Troupe in Dong Nai province. Three years later, she became a bright star with her leading role in Be Bang Duyen Moi (Love Story) staged by the Kim Chung Theatre in Sai Gon (now HCM City).

Her voice and dance skills left a strong impression on audiences.

In 1984, she and her colleagues, Bach Tuyet and Ngoc Giau, were invited to perform cai luong in France. Their performance impressed many overseas Vietnamese and foreigners.

She has performed in more than 300 plays, videos and films, including famous historical works To Anh Nguyet (Ms To Anh Nguyet) and Cau Tho Yen Ngua (Poetry and Saddle).

She won several top prizes at national traditional theatre competitions and festivals, including the Golden Medal for Best Theatre Actress at the Thanh Tam Awards (now Tran Huu Trang Awards presented by the HCM City Theatre Association) in 1964.

Her web series on YouTube, Hoi Ky Mot Kiep Cam Ca- Sinh Ra De Hat (Memoirs of a Performer - Born to be on Stage), was released in February and has attracted nearly 3 million views on YouTube.

