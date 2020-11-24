Phuong Nam Calendar Company has launched many exclusive calendar designs of 2021 featuring Vietnamese traditional carft villages, beautiful landscapes across the country. While Van Lang Joint Stock Company has released types of calendar, including wall calendar, block calendar and desk calendar bringing various themes of luckiness, success, the beauty of Vietnamese people and the country that are closely with everyday life.



Calendars are priced at VND45, 000-VND550, 000 that may vary based on sizes and designs. This season does not see the large block calendar costing from VND750, 000 or above.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to fluctuations on the import of paper, paper prices and customers’ orders. Companies have decided to cut the amount of calendars in half compared to last year, said Ms. Lan Phuong, a representative of An Hao Calendar Company

As of November 20, publishing houses have registered to print more than 14 million copies, presenting an increase of 300,000 pieces compared with the previous year, added Deputy head of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Information and Communications, Nguyen Van Minh.

The purchasing power of businesses has slightly declined by 5-10 percent while the household consumption has not yet been assessed. Despite the rise of new digital industrial technology known as Industry 4.0, the people's demand for paper calendar is still present, according to Vice General Director of Van Lang Joint Stock Company, Kieu Minh Phung.





By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh