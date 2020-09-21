Can Gio District hosts Reading Culture Day

The event has also reached the goal of highlighting the value and important role of book in studying, researching and increasing the knowledge.



The district's authorities hoped to develop a reading habit and cultivate a love for reading among the community, especially young people.

The reading day also included a series of activities, such as book exhibition, reading area, library zone, kids’ sector.

On this occasion, the Cultural Center of District 1 presented Can Gio District 500 book titles worth VND20 million.



At the opening ceremony of Can Gio 's Reading Culture Day The event attracts many children .



By Thanh Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh