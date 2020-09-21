Can Gio Nghinh Ong Festival to be held under strict restrictions due to COVID-19

The city-level festival will include a series of folk entertainment and cultural activities, sport games; the visit of Rung Sac (Sac Forest) martyr’s cemetery remembering soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country; a flag hoisting ceremony; art performance; food fair, a procession at Ong Thuy Tuong Temple (Temple Worshiping the Whale); and an exhibition marking 42 years of protecting and preserving Can Gio's Unesco Mangrove Biosphere Reserve.



The annual festival is celebrated on the fifth day of August on the Lunar Calendar with festivities including various rituals to worship the Whale or Ca Ong, and prayers for good seas, happiness and prosperity. It is an opportunity for Can Gio district to promote its image and highlight its quintessential traditional features to local and international visitors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognized the annual Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival held in Can Gio District in Ho Chi Minh City as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.



By Thanh Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh