Can Tho City cancels 2020 Cai Rang Floating Market Festival

The anual festival is expected to draw visitors to Can Tho City to response the national programm to promote domestic tourism after the pandemic.



The event consists of many cultural and sport activities, such as a parade of boats to raise people's awareness of environmental protection; a floating fair featuring boats selling many prepared foods, fruits and drinks; exhibition on traditional crafts, decorative arrangements of agricultural products; boat race; seminars on the preservation and development of Cai Rang Floating Market.

Cai Rang Floating Market is on the Hau River which is part of the Mekong River’s basin. The market is a top tourism destination in Can Tho City and attracts a great number of local and international visitors every year. The UK’s Rough Guide has just elected the Cai Rang Floating Market as one of ten most impressive markets in the world.

The characteristics of customs and habits of local people associated with the waterway, creating a special cultural value of Cai Rang floating market. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism added Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho City to Vietnam’s list of national intangible cultural heritages in 2016.





