Colorful murals covering on an area of 800 m2 on walls describe cultural spaces and daily activities of the locals in Can Tho City between Past and Present.



The mural painting street near Ninh Kieu wharf is expected to be completed before the upcoming Tet holidays at a cost of VND370 million from the socialized fund. It is expected to be a new tourist destination in the city.





Images of shophouses located along a street Can Tho old corner

By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh