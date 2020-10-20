Catwalk shows to return for Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week in December

The four-day fashion show themed “Future is now” will present Vietnamese leading designers’ latest collections to buyers and the fashion media. The event influences trends for the current and upcoming seasons.



The event’s organizer will cast actors, models, and talent to work on the fashion show at Sofitel Saigon Plaza in HCMC’s District 1 on October 23.

The casting panel will include winners of Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2013 and 2015, Mau Thanh Thuy, and Huong Ly; the runner-up of Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2017, Thuy Duong and the runner-up of The Face Vietnam 2018, Quynh Anh.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh