Celebrities join forces for special performance for Covid-19 patients

Artists, including Cam Van, Phuong Thanh, Toc Tien, Quoc Dai, Le Minh, Cece Truong and more had the special experience of singing for up to thousands of Covid-19 patients in the field hospital No.11 in Thu Duc City’s An Khanh Ward on August 3.



They turned the hospital yard into a special stage featuring active and optimistic items, uplifting spirits and encouraging people.

The artists also presented gifts to the medical staff to extend gratitude to the frontline soldiers in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak.

It is the first time that Toc Tien performs at a field hospital. (Photo: Toc Tien's FB account)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh