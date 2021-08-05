  1. Culture/art

Celebrities join forces for special performance for Covid-19 patients

SGGP
HCMC’s popular singers have participated in performances outside field hospitals to send words of encouragement to frontline healthcare workers and Covid-19 patients in recent days.
Celebrities join forces for special performance for Covid-19 patients ảnh 1 Volunteers of the HCMC Youth's Cultural House
Artists, including Cam Van, Phuong Thanh, Toc Tien, Quoc Dai, Le Minh, Cece Truong and more had the special experience of singing for up to thousands of Covid-19 patients in the field hospital No.11 in Thu Duc City’s An Khanh Ward on August 3.
They turned the hospital yard into a special stage featuring active and optimistic items, uplifting spirits and encouraging people.
The artists also presented gifts to the medical staff to extend gratitude to the frontline soldiers in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak.
Celebrities join forces for special performance for Covid-19 patients ảnh 2 Cece Truong
Celebrities join forces for special performance for Covid-19 patients ảnh 3 It is the first time that Toc Tien performs at a field hospital. (Photo: Toc Tien's FB account)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more