Celebrities join TV reality show to promote domestic tourism

The TV show is a competition between three teams of the Quai Thao hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf flat hat of the North), Non La hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) and Khan Ran scarf (Vietnamese traditional checkered black and white shawl). Participants will join 10 volumes which corresponds to 10 trips to provinces and cities throughout the country. In which they will read QR codes with the smart phones to obtain information or to get passwords for the game.



The Quai Thao hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf flat hat of the North) team includes Miss Vietnam Tourism 2008, Phan Thi Ngoc Diem; Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau; Miss Intercontinental Vietnam 2017, Nguyen Dang Tuong Linh;

The Non La hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) team consists of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; the second runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 and winner of the Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2013, Mau Thi Thanh Thuy; winner of the Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2015 and one of the Top 5 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Thi Huong Ly,.

The Khan Ran scarf (Vietnamese traditional checkered black and white shawl)’s members are the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2008, Vo Hoang Yen; the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen; Miss Universe Vietnam 2011, Vu Thi Hoang My.

After the first volume that was broadcast on November 27, the Khan Ran scarf has temporarily taken the first position.

The TV reality show will be aired weekly at 9.55 p.m. on Friday. Its second volume will be aired on December 5 on channels, including VTV9, VieOn, BTV1, AVG, ANTV, BGTV, STV, THTPCT.

Three teams participate in the first volume of the competition:

The Quai Thao hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf flat hat of the North) team The Non La hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) team The Khan Ran scarf (Vietnamese traditional checkered black and white shawl) team

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh