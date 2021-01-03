Ceremony held for receiving national relic title for Bach Dang Giang

Attending at the event were Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich; Minister of Public Security General To Lam; Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum head of its Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac; Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh; Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, Nguyen Xuan Thang; city’s leaders and reprsentatives of Central agencies and departments of Hai Phong City.



The recognition for the historical site aims to pay deep gratitude for the great contributions of the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification in the Battle of Bach Dang in 938. The battle was led by General Ngo Quyen to defeat the Chinese Southern Han army, marking an end to 1,000 years of Chinese domination in the North and opening a real independence era and durable of Vietnam.

It is also a chance for Hai Phong to promote its history and culture and the cultural value of Bach Dang Giang national relic site.

On this occasion, an exhibition on the great Bach Dang Victory openned from December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

Bach Dang Giang relic site is located in the Trang Kenh complex- a group of historical, cultural and spiritual monuments Thuy Nguyen District, about 20 km away from Hai Phong City. Trang Kenh complex was recognized as a national historical relic in 1962.





By VNA – Translated by Kim Khanh