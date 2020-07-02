Ceremony of receiving recognition certificate for Tet Nguyen Tieu to be held

On this occasion, the event will honor People’s Artists namely Truong Han Sieu, Chu Loi and Luu Kiem Xuong who have outstanding contribution to activities promoting the festival.

Nguyen Tieu festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of a year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam. Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. Many interesting cultural activities like musical performances, the kylin and dragon dances, folk games, an exhibition of calligraphy paintings and a Chinese food fair will take place during the festival.





By Ho Son - Translated by Kim Khanh