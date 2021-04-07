Chef Luke Nguyen’s Vietnamese culinary journey presented in Australia

Vietnamese-Australian celebrity chef Luke Nguyen

Luke Nguyen was born in Thailand. He grew up in Australia and was raised by Vietnamese parents.



The show is a culinary journey to various regions in Vietnam, from HCMC, the Mekong Delta region to the Central and Hoi An Ancient Town. Viewers will have an opportunity to meet the master chef’s relatives who are living in Vietnam and share their secrets and experiences of traditional Vietnamese cuisine with Luke. They inspired him to love Vietnamese cuisine and culture.

Vietnamese audiences can enjoy the scenic 10-part series that will be aired at 8.30 pm every Sunday on a variety on platforms in the country, such as MyTV, VTVCab, FPT TV, Viettel TV; and over-the-top (OTT) applications of FPT Play, Clip TV, HTVC, VieOn, STV Play.

Luke Nguyen is a Vietnamese–Australian chef and restaurateur, best known as the host of the television series.

At the age of 23, Luke Nguyen opened his first restaurant, Red Lantern in Sydney. Red Lantern is the six-time winner of Best Asian Restaurant – Restaurant and Catering Awards and has been voted in the ’Top Ten Most Environmentally Sustainable Restaurants (Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide) and placed in the Top 80 of Australian Traveler Magazine’s 100 Australian Gourmet Experiences. In 2012, Red Lantern was voted Australia’s Favorite Restaurant (I Love Food Awards 2012) and took out the winners prize for the Telstra Australian Business Awards NSW 2012.

Luke is the author of four bestselling and award-winning cookbooks, Secrets of the Red Lantern, the Songs of Sapa, Indochine & Luke Nguyen’s Greater Mekong

He has ever appeared in culinary TV programs including MasterChef Vietnam 2014, Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape, MasterChef Australia and Destination Flavour.

His cooking and travel programs, Luke Nguyen’s Vietnam, Luke Nguyen’s Greater Mekong and others which are televised in 160 countries.

In 2018, the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VNA) chose Vietnamese-Australian celebrity chef Luke Nguyen as its Global Cuisine Ambassador.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh