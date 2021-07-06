Children’s video education program, “Kid Witness News” reveals 16 selected teams

The contestants will participate in a training course on film making and be provided a range of video equipment from Panasonic Vietnam Company to create a 5-minute short film that focuses on topics of environment, sport, sustainable development.



The best work will be selected to compete at the Kid Witness News Global Contest 2021 in Japan. Movie making team will have a chance to take part in online international exchanges with many film making groups from countries and territories.

The KWN contest has been held annually since 2006 and attracted 164 schools with more than 2,800 students featuring 120 movies.

The KWN supported by Panasonic is a global video education program. It was originally held in the USA in 1989 and quickly spread to other countries including Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan. It is designed to foster creativity, presentation skills among students and develop teamwork among participants through video production.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh