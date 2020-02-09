Ms. Dung highlighted the contributions by the Chinese community to the city’s socio-economic development targets.



She hoped that the Chinese community will continue joining hands with local authorities to participate in activities promoting the city’s cultural values.



The delegation visited Chinese-Vietnamese community’s temples in District 5, including Tue Thanh, Nghia An, Sung Chinh, Nhi Phu and Hai Nam.



Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung also noted that the municipal government have temporarily halted festivals and public activities in efforts to stop coronavirus outbreak.

Nguyen Tieu festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of a year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam. Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. Many interesting cultural activities like musical performances, the kylin and dragon dances, folk games, an exhibition of calligraphy paintings and a Chinese food fair will take place during the festival.



The delegation visits Tue Thanh temple.





By Hoai Nam - Translated by Kim Khanh