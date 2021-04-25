Coastal city hosts “Vung Tau Taste Week 2021“

The event attracts more than 100 display booths of over 70 businesses specialized in the fields of travel, accommodation and lodging, food and beverage, agricultural production throughout the country, featuring a variety of foods from Vietnam’s regions and foreign countries.



The food festival also includes many activities such as street arts performances, book fair, cooking and bartending competition, music show and more.

The event saw the presence of Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh and the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan will run until May 2.





By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh