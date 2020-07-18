  1. Culture/art

Concert promotes young piano talents

SGGP
A concert featuring young piano talents of TED SAIGON School of the Arts, and  renowned pianist Tran Thu Ha presented to music lovers pieces of classical music at TED SAIGON Hall in HCMC’s District 7 on July 17.

People's Artist Tran Thu Ha

The “Young talent & Kayserburg piano concert” was a chance to explore a selection of the best classical music featuring pieces by composers including Beethoven, Schumann, Rachmaninov, Chopin, Liszt.
At the concert, People's Artist Tran Thu Ha, Vietnam's leading pianist and professor, who is former director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of TED SAIGON’s founder, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha to the finding and nurturing special artistic talents during the past 10 years of operation.
The mission of arts education is not only to train performing or composing artists, but more essentially, arts education also contributes to the development of comprehensive qualities, the perfection of aesthetics and life skills, the formation of personality and beautiful behaviors, said Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha.
During the past 10 years for operation, TED SAIGON saw many students who participated international piano contests in Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, U.S., Hong Kong (China) and earned 114 gold and silver medals.
Concert promotes young piano talents ảnh 1 Young pianist Nguyen Dang Quang
Concert promotes young piano talents ảnh 2 Young pianist Truong Thi Ngan Ha
Concert promotes young piano talents ảnh 3 Young pianist  Phan Thien Bach Anh
Concert promotes young piano talents ảnh 4 People's Artist Tran Thu Ha, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha (R) and TED SAIGON's students

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

