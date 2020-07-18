Concert promotes young piano talents

The “Young talent & Kayserburg piano concert” was a chance to explore a selection of the best classical music featuring pieces by composers including Beethoven, Schumann, Rachmaninov, Chopin, Liszt.



At the concert, People's Artist Tran Thu Ha, Vietnam's leading pianist and professor, who is former director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of TED SAIGON’s founder, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha to the finding and nurturing special artistic talents during the past 10 years of operation.

The mission of arts education is not only to train performing or composing artists, but more essentially, arts education also contributes to the development of comprehensive qualities, the perfection of aesthetics and life skills, the formation of personality and beautiful behaviors, said Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha.



During the past 10 years for operation, TED SAIGON saw many students who participated international piano contests in Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, U.S., Hong Kong (China) and earned 114 gold and silver medals.



Young pianist Nguyen Dang Quang Young pianist Truong Thi Ngan Ha Young pianist Phan Thien Bach Anh People's Artist Tran Thu Ha, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha (R) and TED SAIGON's students



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh