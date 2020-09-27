Concert raises funds for building school in mountainous, remote areas

Launched in 2017, the concert becomes an annual event which is organized by the Khan Am Cho Em (Warm Scarves for Children) Fund to raise money to build schools for children in mountainous and remote areas.



Korean pianist Bokyung Lee graduated from Seoul School of Performing Arts and Kyungwon University. After receiving a Full-ride scholarship, she studied and earned a PhD degree in keyboard area at the University of Oregon in the US with a highest scores.

Korean pianist Bokyung Lee is a music teacher at Kangwon National University and Gachon University in South Korea, and University of Oregon in the U.S.

She is currently in Hanoi for teaching, role of a jury member of international music competitions and performances. This is the fourth time that Bokyung Lee has participated in the charity concert.





By Kim Khanh