Connections Through Culture arts mobility grants launched

Launched in August 2019, the “Connections through Culture UK-Southeast Asia” is a bilateral grants program designed to seed exciting cultural exchanges between artists, arts professionals and arts organizations, and nurture cooperation and long-lasting relationships between the UK and six Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.



Artists, arts professionals, and art group representatives from the six Southeast Asia countries and the UK are eligible to apply for the mobility grants valued from GBP2, 500 - GBP 5,000. Artists from Southeast Asia and the UK may use the grants for self-directed travels to meet with specialists, peers in the field and potential collaborators in the UK and in Southeast Asia. Through the program, the British Council helps participants to break new ground, support creativity and innovation, and connect the most exciting established and emerging counterparts in East Asia to the best of UK creativity.

Projects will be needed to be completed between January to June 2021. The primary objective is to support exchanges and collaborations between the UK and Southeast Asia. The deadline for applications is November 8.

Applicants can join the information session with the British Council in Vietnam Arts and Creative Industries Team to learn more about the grant at 3 p.m on October 23. The sign up link is http://bit.ly/CtC-info-register.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh