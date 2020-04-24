Contest to seek new artists, art writers

The competition is divided into two categories of The List and The Contest. The List aims at honoring 16 influential artists who are working in the sector while The Contest will select 4 typical faces, including 2 artists and 2 writers.



Participants are Vietnamese people and people with the origin of the Vietnamese who are 18 to 35 years old.

Submissions can be sent to info@art-republik.vn or contact with the hotline (84) 935851272 from now until May 20 as well as visit bit.ly/34ElhGt for further information.





By Minh An – Translated by Kim Khanh