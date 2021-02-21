Country’s first-ever Street Art Festival to be held in HCMC in April

The event called Saigon Urban Arts 2021 is scheduled between April and November, featuring a series of cultural activities such as the graffiti art event, urban art spaces, arts workshops for young people, international conference on urban art, music festival and more.



On this occasion, a painting contest has been launched for Vietnamese artists of over 18 years old by the French Institute in Ho Chi Minh City (IF HCMV). Six outstanding candidates will be chosen for the final round slated in April. The top three-participants would win the competition.

On April 24-25, about 10 painters will join a direct painting event under the witness of audiences. Art works will be showcased at locations in HCMC and neighboring provinces.

In the annoucement ceremony between the People’s Committee of HCMC and the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City in last November, Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc asked the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and HCMC Youth Cultural House to support the organizer, IF HCMV to host the festival.

The municipal supports cultural activities which are considered as events promoting images of the land and Vietnamese people, and HCMC particularly, he stressed.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh