Covid-19 pandemic leads to cancellation of Vietnam Poetry Day in HCMC

This year’s event previously was scheduled to be held on February 23-25 (on the 12th day - 14th day of the first lunar month) at Chi Lang Park in District 5.



The Vietnam Writers’ Association also announced that the 18th Vietnam Poetry Day, slated for February 26 at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi will be also suspended.

Started on Tet Nguyen Tieu (the 15th day of the first lunar month) in 2003, the Vietnam Poetry Day has become the biggest poetry festival in the country. The festival is an opportunity for Vietnamese poetry lovers to enjoy famous poetry works by well known poets and to promote Vietnam’s beautiful and serene landscapes. The event often includes various activities such as exchanges between poets, an area presenting young authors’ works, poetry readings, recitations, seminars and art performances.





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh