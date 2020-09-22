Creating city’s cultural identity for its socioeconomic development

Walking streets create advantages for service and tourism activities as well as create distinct cultural characteristics of HCMC, she said.



Nguyen Hue walking street is one of the popular destinations in the city for local people and tourists, offering a wide range of cultural activities, while performances of traditional and contemporary art in Bui Vien walking street also have interactions with the audience.

The first two pedestrian streets of the city open to the public by using existing spaces. Their operation are not in accordance with the purpose of the design and planning.

There are not separate spaces for art performances that take place at the same time along with other activities, influencing the quality and value of art shows, Mrs. Thuy noted.

According to leader of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport, the HCMC walking street model needs the operating instructions that are expected to be delivered by the functional departments to ensure the safety, the effectiveness of tourism promotion and making important contribution to the socioeconomic development, especially raising the awareness of city sanitation, urban environment and aesthetic of residents, visitors and service business owners.

Starting July, art perrfomances have been held on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street to meet entertainment demand of local people as well as turn the pedestrian street to become the iconic hang-out spot in the southern metropolis, she added.

In addition, the third walking street located in front of Nguyen Tri Phuong market in HCMC’s District 10 will open in October.





By Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh