Crowds of pilgrims to Tam Chuc Pagoda worry pandemic fighters

Mr. Le Duc Trung said that before the Tet Holiday, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) sent many instructional documents to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

MCST’s sub-divisions like Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the Department of Cultural Heritage have also delivered guidelines and continuously checked the pandemic prevention tasks in tourist attractions.

However, it seems to be a great challenge to perform these tasks and welcome a large number of visitors to those attractions at the same time. This requires much effort of the local authorities.

In the first months of a lunar new year, Vietnamese people have a tradition to come to religious places to fulfill their spiritual needs. Yet because of the pandemic, most traditional festivals are halted. Therefore, when allowed, pilgrims cheerfully and excitedly flock to these sites, catching the attractions’ management off guard.

Citing the overflow to Tam Chuc Pagoda as an example, Mr. Trung hoped that other sites learn from this lesson and prepare a detailed plan for pandemic prevention.

“Since this situation is likely to continue over the next weekends, not only in Tam Chuc Pagoda or Huong Pagoda, the local authorities and the site’s managers must be on guard at all time while publicly announcing specific methods to prevent the spread of Covid-19”, said Mr. Trung.

Meanwhile, MCST will soon introduce formal documents to related localities to continue promoting safety measures for pandemic prevention and civil lifestyle observance. More checking will also be done periodically to ensure regulation enforcement.

By Mai An – Translated by Vien Hong