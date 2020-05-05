  1. Culture/art

Cultural activities celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birth in Hanoi

SGGP
A series of cultural activities in celebration of the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19) will be held at the Cultural Village of Vietnamese Ethnic Minority Groups in Dong Mo commune, Son Tay district in the outskirts of Hanoi from May 4-31.

Cultural activities celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birth in Hanoi

Of these, an exhibition showcases documents and images about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career selected from archival and donors.
Other outstanding events are the introduction of revolutionary activities of Uncle Ho and ethnic people in the North, Central Highlands and South; and music performance marking President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.
The art program expects to attract more than 80 people coming from ethnic minority groups of Tay, Dao, Mong, Kho Mu, Muong, Thai, Ta Oi, Co Tu, Ba Na, Xo Dang, E De, Khmer and among.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more