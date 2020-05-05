Cultural activities celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birth in Hanoi

Of these, an exhibition showcases documents and images about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career selected from archival and donors.



Other outstanding events are the introduction of revolutionary activities of Uncle Ho and ethnic people in the North, Central Highlands and South; and music performance marking President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.

The art program expects to attract more than 80 people coming from ethnic minority groups of Tay, Dao, Mong, Kho Mu, Muong, Thai, Ta Oi, Co Tu, Ba Na, Xo Dang, E De, Khmer and among.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh