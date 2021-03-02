Cultural, sports construction projects seek city’s approval

Accordingly, public investment projects include the building of Phu Tho Horse Racing Ground, land allocation of the HCMC Multi-Cultural Center in Can Gio District, rebuilding HCMC Cultural Center, handing over land to the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh Museum - HCM City branch, the property right over land to upgrade the HCM City Culture and Arts College in HCMC.



Regarding to socialized projects, the department has made suggestions on land allocation for Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center; delegating The Housing Management and Construction Inspection Center (HMCIC) of the HCMC Department of Construction and functional units to complete procedures to refund to Bong Sen Yamachi Co,. Ltd; asking the HMCIC to hand over the building at No.99 on Pasteur Street in District 1 to the Department.

The Department of Culture and Sport has also proposed for an approval on expenditure allocation for Sports nutrition.





By Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh