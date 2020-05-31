Da Lat City expected to become heritage city

Architectural works mainly locate on major streets, such as Hung Vuong, Tran Hung Dao, Phan Chu Trinh, Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Du, Quang Trung, Hoang Van Thu, Le Lai and elevated locations with wide views.



Researchers said that heritage is not only architectural work but it is also landscape which is regarded as the spirit of Da Lat.

Not only ancient historical constructions, objects and intangible objects that attract the interest of local and international community also become heritages.





Da Lat City has many advantages to become the first heritage city in the country Architectural works are the highlights of Da Lat City. Villas under pine trees Daily activities in a steep alley The agricultural tourism has created the new development. Tourists visit the Bao Dai Palace (The Palace 1). Am Phu night market























