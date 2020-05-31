  1. Culture/art

Da Lat City expected to become heritage city

Da Lat City is home of many the 19th Century European architectures, including thousands of villas and popular destinations of Da Lat Pedagogy College, Da Lat Railway Station, the St. Nicolas Cathedral (the Rooster Church), the Palace 1,2,3.

Xuan Huong Lake

Architectural works mainly locate on major streets, such as Hung Vuong, Tran Hung Dao, Phan Chu Trinh, Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Du, Quang Trung, Hoang Van Thu, Le Lai and elevated locations with wide views.
Researchers said that heritage is not only architectural work but it is also landscape which is regarded as the spirit of Da Lat.
Not only ancient historical constructions, objects and intangible objects that attract the interest of local and international community also become heritages.

