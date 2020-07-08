Dak Nong Geopark recognized as UNESCO’s global geopark

This brings to three Geoparks in Vietnam that have been accredited as UNESCO Geoparks, including Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark in Ha Giang province and Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang province and now Dak Nong Geopark.



The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in association with the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and experts completed dossier on Dak Nong Geopark and submitted it to UNESCO for Global Geo-Park recognition in last November.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular. At present, there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 41 countries.

Located in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, Dak Nong Geological Park covers on an area of more than 4,700km2, stretching over 5 districts of Krong No, Cu Jut, Dak Mil, Dak Song, Dak G'Long and Gia Nghia town.

The most special feature of the park is Krong No volcanic cave system which was found in 2007 with nearly 50 caves and the total length of 10,000 meters. It has been recorded as the longest one in the Southeast Asian by the Japan Volcanic Cave Association. Scientists discovered the traces of prehistoric people around 6000-7000 years ago in the volcanic cave area.

The flora and fauna system in the Geopark is very rich with many varieties, precious and rare species. Of which, many are listed in Vietnam Red Book and the World's Red Book.

Nam Nung Nature Reserve, Ta Dung National Park, Dray Sap Waterfall and special-use forest and Yok Don National Park are highlight destinations of the park.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh