De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition

De Choat had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with the highest votes of 196,949. The second place went to G.Ducky who got 143,520 votes.



De Choat whose real name is Chau Hai Minh is a member of the rap band, Underground. He is also well-known as a Tatoo artist.

G.Ducky whose real name is Dang Mai Viet Hoang is a young talented rapper. Many fans regretted when he placed at the second position.

Meanwhile Thanh Draw, TLinh, Lang LD, RPT MCK, RPT Gonzo, Ricky Star tied for the third place.

The first -prize winner received a cash prize of VND500 million (US$20,800) from the show’s producer, Vie Channel; the recording and release grant worth VND500 million from the Wanner Music Vietnam, and a 65 inch Smart OLED TV from LG Electronics.

G.Ducky got a cash prize of VND100 million (US$4,000) from Vie Channel and a 55 inch Smart OLED TV from LG Electronics while remaining awardees took VND20 million (US$800) from Vie Channel and XBOOM RN7 loudspeakers.

There will be a one-billion VND grant for the releasing of the first music videos of contestants and a Rap concert scheduled to be held in the beginning of 2021.

The jury including Karik, Binz, Suboi and Wowy who are Vietnamese leading rappers selected 8 contestants for 16 performances in final rounds.

Rap Viet competition is the Vietnamese version of Thailand well-known reality television show, 'The Rapper”. Its final rounds was started on August 1 and weekly aired on channels of HTV2, Vie Channel, VTVCab1, VieON at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.



G.Ducky (R) CEO & General Director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company, Jahanzeb Khan gives a one-billion VND grant for the releasing of the first music videos of contestants . 8 contestants of the final round De Choat (L) and his coach , Wowy Two Vietnamese famous female rappers, TLing and Suboi (R) RPT Gonzo and Thanh Draw and their coach , Binz (C) Lăng LD and rapper Rhymastic Performance of RPT MCK RPT MCK G.Ducky, Ricky Star and their coach , Karik (C) G.Ducky Ricky Star Coach Wowy Rapper Suboi Binz Karik Rappers, Rhymastic and Justatee are judges of the competition.



By Thu Huong, Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh