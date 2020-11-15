  1. Culture/art

De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition

SGGP
De Choat named as the winner of the first season of Rap Viet competition seeking talented rappers which ended in HCMC on November 14.

De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition

De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition

De Choat had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with the highest votes of 196,949. The second place went to G.Ducky who got 143,520 votes.
De Choat whose real name is Chau Hai Minh is a member of the rap band, Underground. He is also well-known as a Tatoo artist.
G.Ducky whose real name is Dang Mai Viet Hoang is a young talented rapper. Many fans regretted when he placed at the second position.
Meanwhile Thanh Draw, TLinh, Lang LD, RPT MCK, RPT Gonzo, Ricky Star tied for the third place.
The first -prize winner received a cash prize of VND500 million (US$20,800) from the show’s producer, Vie Channel; the recording and release grant worth VND500 million from the Wanner Music Vietnam, and a 65 inch Smart OLED TV from LG Electronics.
G.Ducky got a cash prize of VND100 million (US$4,000)  from Vie Channel and a 55 inch Smart OLED TV from LG Electronics while remaining awardees took VND20 million (US$800) from Vie Channel and XBOOM RN7 loudspeakers.
There will be a one-billion VND grant for the releasing of the first music videos of contestants and a Rap concert scheduled to be held in the beginning of 2021.
The jury including Karik, Binz, Suboi and Wowy who are Vietnamese leading rappers selected 8 contestants for 16 performances in final rounds.
Rap Viet competition is the Vietnamese version of Thailand well-known reality television show, 'The Rapper”. Its final rounds was started on August 1 and weekly aired on channels of HTV2, Vie Channel, VTVCab1, VieON at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 1 G.Ducky (R)
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 2 CEO & General Director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company, Jahanzeb Khan  gives a one-billion VND grant for the releasing of the first music videos of contestants .
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 3 8 contestants of the final round 
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 4 De Choat (L) and his coach , Wowy
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 5
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 6 Two  Vietnamese famous female rappers, TLing and Suboi (R) 
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 7 RPT Gonzo  and Thanh Draw  and their coach , Binz (C) 
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 8
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 9 Lăng LD and  rapper Rhymastic 
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 10
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 11 Performance of RPT MCK
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 12 RPT MCK
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 13 G.Ducky, Ricky Star  and their coach , Karik (C)
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 14 G.Ducky
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 15 Ricky Star 
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 16 Coach Wowy
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 17 Rapper Suboi
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 18 Binz
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 19 Karik
De Choat crowns as winner of Rap Viet competition ảnh 20 Rappers, Rhymastic and Justatee are judges of the competition.

By Thu Huong, Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more