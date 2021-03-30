Death anniversary of Trinh Cong Son to be celebrated with numerous concerts

A concert featuring 16 popular songs performed by well-known singers, namely Cam Van, Quang Dung, Duc Tuan, Lan Nha, saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan will be organized by the composer’s family in HCMC on April 1. The event will be live streamed from his house at 7:30 pm.



On the same day, another show will be held in Hoi An ancient town in the Central coastal province of Quang Nam with the participation of singers of Anh Tuyet, Quynh Lan, Kyo York and Phi Thuy Hanh.

Nights of Trinh Cong Son music have been also organized at Da Lat House live music bar in HCMC from March 27-30.

Meanwhile other concerts remembering the late musician are scheduled to take place at the Fidel Castro Park in Quang Tri Province on April 17 and Bac Ninh Province on April 24.

The late composer’s family also plans to host a series of music shows in Hue on June 12-13, Hoi An on April 20, Binh Duong Province in May, Hai Phong City in November if the pandemic is kept under control.





Vietnamese musician Trinh Cong Son is honored on a doodle on google.com on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary. This is the first time Google Doodles has commemorated a Vietnamese talent

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh