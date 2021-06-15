The epidemic situation is still complicated. As of June 14, globally, there have been more than 176 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10,000 patients in Vietnam and 148,000 in South Korea.



The pandemic has impacted every aspect of life. The frontline forces worldwide are working day and night to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition aims to encourage people to spread beliefs in overcome challenges to win the war against Covid-19.

Best entries, including posters, graphic design, and illustration will be selected for the award ceremony and exhibition that is expected to take place in August at the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam, Park Noh-wan said that Vietnam and the ROK are important partners of each other in various fields over the past 30 years. He believed the design contest will give an opportunity for the people of the two countries to join hands to build a strong friendship and win the battle against coronavirus.

People access the Web at https://www.facebook.com/vietnamkcc for further information.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh