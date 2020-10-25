Diary of a Wimpy Kid to be released in Vietnam in October

The Phuong Nam bookstore chains will display the series of fiction books written by the American author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney.



Diary of a Wimpy Kid first appeared in 2004 and it was well received from The Princeton Review, Gold Card Association, The Dallas News, The TRR Editors, The NW Press, and The JJ Printing Company. The New York Times, which ranks children's serials collectively on a "Series Books" bestseller list, has included the Wimpy Kid series for 64 weeks as of August 10, 2015.

The USA Today, which ranks best sellers based on sales alone regardless of genre or intended audience, has listed Diary of a Wimpy Kid in its top 150, peaking at number 8, for 141 weeks as of April 4, 2010.

In the US, teachers and parents select the series as a book to develop children’s reading habit. According to the Independent magazine, Jeff Kinney’s books have made him a best-selling author in the world.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a story about a middle-school weakling named Greg Heffley and his personal life in family and school. He is a timid boy but he is always curious about life. He is gradually mature and copes with situations in life through experiencing difficulties. It is really a bedside book of adolescents who experience changes in daily mood in their quality of life.

Since the release of the online version in May 2004, most of the books have garnered positive reviews and commercial success. As of 2020, more than 250 million copies have been sold globally.

Readers can order the original books released in the UK and the US at VND239,000 (US$10.29) in Phuong Nam bookstores or on Phuong Nam’s website nhasachphuongnam.com.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan