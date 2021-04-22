Disabled author named in Forbes Vietnam’s list of 20 most inspirational women

It is the first time Forbes Vietnam honored women of all ages who take perseverance to overcome adversity to make pioneering breakthroughs. They received recognition for their inspiring community work.



Writer Nguyen Thi Kim Hoa, 37, is a member of the Vietnamese Writers' Association. Her right hand was paralyzed because of a polio when she was two years old.

She has spent 10 years in writing and receive several prestigious literary awards, including the first prize for the 'Short Story' category of the Van Nghe Quan doi (Military Literature) magazine in 2013-2014; the first prize in a Children's Literature Writing Contest launched by Kim Dong Publishing House in coordination with the Vietnamese Writers’ Association and the Danish Writers’ Association in 2015; the Prize C in a writing contest by the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations; the fourth prize of the 6th National Writing Competition for Young Writers organized by the HCM City Writers Association, the Tre (Young) Publishing House and the Tuoi Tre (The Youth) newspaper.





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh