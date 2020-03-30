Dong Ho painting dossier submitted for UNESCO recognition

The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO has coordinated with the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism to complete the file and send it to UNESCO before March 31.



The craft of Dong Ho folk paintings in Song Ho commune, Bac Ninh Province’s Thuan Thanh Dsitrict dates back to hundreds of years ago.

Dong Ho village’s craftsmen create paintings of different themes and colors by using specific printing technique, featuring good luck wishes, history, landscapes, everyday activities and folk tales. The paintings are used as decorations to celebrate the Tet festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and offerings at ancestor worship.

There were over 180 households making Dong Ho paintings in 1960s. At present, only three families with about 30 artisans to produce traditional pictures.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh