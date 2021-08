Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H'Hen Nie, singers Dong Nhi, actor Jun Pham, dancer Quang Dang and more have shared information of the event and sent calls to their fans on their pages, channels and social platforms.



Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh