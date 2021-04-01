Eleventh International Photo Contest launched under patronage of FIAP, ISF

The contest was launched under the patronages of International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Image Sans Frontiere (ISF), and the recognition of Photographic Society of America (PSA).





New members of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist (Photo: SGGP) Photographers worldwide are eligible for the contest’s four sections including Open Color (PIDC), Open Monochrome (PIDM), Travel (Color or Monochrome) and Portrait (Color or Monochrome). An entrant may enter any one or all sections and can submit a maximum of four images per section.

There are no geographical limitations. Images from events or activities arranged specifically for photography, or of subjects directed or hired for photography are not permitted. Close up pictures of people or objects must include features that provide information about the location.

Techniques that add, relocate, replace or remove any element of the original image, except by cropping, are not permitted. The only allowable adjustments are removal of dust or digital noise, restoration of the appearance of the original scene, and complete conversion to greyscale monochrome. Other derivations, including infrared, are not permitted.

Entries must originate as photographs made by the entrant on photographic emulsion or acquired digitally.

The contest organizers planned to give 97 medals and Honorable Mentions. The FIAP will give a Blue Badge for the best author.

Additionally, VAPA will present one gold medal, one silver medal, one bronze medal, and three encouraging prizes meanwhile FIAP will one gold medal, one silver medal, one bronze medal and three honorable mentions.

Entries will be accepted only in digital format as per specifications given herein, and received on-line via the website www.contestvn.com no later than July 31, 2021.

All details in the on-line entry form must be filled in English only.

There is no specific convention to be followed in file naming. Please provide a title for each image in the appropriate cage when uploading images.

On the same day, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist in the Northern region admitted 19 new members and awarded titles Artist of Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist, Excellence Artist of Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist and Photograph Scholar of Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist to five members.

By Mai An - Translated by Uyen Phuong