Exchange program calls for support for victims of AO, bombs and mines

The show entitled "Spring is Hope" also honored former Truong Son soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and liberation. It gave an opportunity to meet and talk with Major General Hoang Kien, Hero of the People's Armed Forces; former female volunteer youth in Truong Son trail, Le Thi Luan.



On this occasion, the program’s organization board offered 20 gifts to victims of AO/dioxin and post-war UXO, toxic chemicals; VND150 million (US$6,500) to the Liaison Board for Truong Son Soldiers in HCMC and VND50 million (US$2,100) to Ms. Le Thi Luan.

Preliminary statistics showed that 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to AO/dioxin. Bombs and mines left from the war in Vietnam killed more than 40,000 people and injured 60,000 others, mainly those of working-age.

Attending at the event were Former Politburo member and State President Truong Tan Sang; Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Deputy Minister of Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh; Director General of the Voice of Vietnam Nguyen The Ky; Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Hong Quang; Former deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

The program was co-organized by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Committee 701), the Vietnam Peace and Development Foundation (VPDF), VietNam Association for Supporting Uxo/Mine Action efforts (VNASMA), Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA), HCMC Television, Military Radio & TV Center, Media 21 Communication Joint Stock Company.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh