Exhibition of female portrait celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Pictures were taken by 15 young artists in three-day workshops which were organized in HCMC and Hue City in January.



The authors present to viewers portraits of female members in their families in daily activities as well as emphasize the women’s role in daily life. The exhibits are expected to touch the hearts of audiences.

The exhibition will run until April 11.

The display is one of activities celebrating International Women’s Day (on March 8) organized by the French Institute in HCMC at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF), including a discussion on gender equality titled “Vietnamese women today” with the participation of representatives of the French NGO organization Planète Enfants & Développement (PE&D) in Vietnam, Mexican Ambassador Sara Valdes Bolano, psychologist Ly Thi Mai, and Le Thi Hong Anh, head of Human Resources of Sanofi Vietnam.



Some pictures in the exhibition:



"Women in Bo Ho alley" by Nguyen Anh Tuan "Women and paper flower craft" by Nguyen Dinh Chien "Hien Luong Pagoda" by Le Thi Mong Thu

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh