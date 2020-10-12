Exhibition on 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi underway in capital city

Held by the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, the exhibition aims to highlight the role and vision of King Ly Thai To in moving the capital from Hoa Lu to Dai La and then renaming Thang Long 1010 years ago.

The more than 100 pictures and documents at the exhibition are divided into three parts, including King Ly Thai To and his decision to move the capital; Thang Long Citadel; and Hanoi capital.

Of these, the first part outlines the life and career of King Ly Thai To; his home town; an overview of the ancient capital Hoa Lu (Ninh Binh province) and the millennial vision King Ly Thai To gave via the Thien do chieu (Edict on the Transfer of the Capital).

Through the exhibition, the visitors have a chance to learn about the heavenly journey of moving the capital from Hoa Lu to Dai La.

The exhibition also introduces the Thang Long Citadel under the Ly Dynasty, its unique values, and archaeological artifacts about the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long under the Ly Dynasty.

The second part showcases pictures and documents on the ups and downs of the capital through different dynasties; its achievements, and the beauty of Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the Tran and Le dynasties.

The third part tells the historical story of Hanoi since it was recognised as the capital in 1945. Of these, there are the memorable historical moments when Vietnamese liberation forces entered the capital in 1954 and the capital's joy when the country was completely unified.

The highlight capital is the achievements of Hanoi during the Doi Moi (renewal) process. In particular, Hanoi has become more and more integrated into the world, having been given the title 'A City for Peace' by UNESCO. Hanoi is also known as a safe and friendly destination, with consistent successes of many international events.

The exhibition, which was opened on October 9, will stay open until the end of October 2020.

