Exhibition on CPV to mark 13th National Party Congress

The “Dang ta that la vi dai!” (Great is our Party!) exhibition aims to highlight the CPV’s leadership during the country’s struggle for independence, “Doi Moi” (renewal) process, and nation building, and the Vietnamese people’s achievements in constructing and safeguarding a socialist Vietnam.

It features multiple sections, including one displaying photos and documents on the CPV’s history.

Another section will exhibit photos on the contributions made by the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security in the construction and safeguarding of a socialist Vietnam.

Photos, documents, and other exhibits depicting the trust of Vietnamese youth in the CPV’s leadership and how they have followed President Ho Chi Minh’s words will be showcased.

Some 200 publications will be on display in a section on books and documents on the CPV, telling how the Party led the Vietnamese people to independence and recorded great achievements during “Doi Moi” and the era of international integration, as well as Party building efforts today.

Nearly 60 posters featuring the 13th National Party Congress will also be on display in a separate section.

The exhibition is being co-organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, the National Library of Vietnam, the Vietnam Military History Museum, and the Museum of Vietnamese Youth.

Vietnamplus