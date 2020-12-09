Exhibition on founding of Vietnamese Communist Party held in Can Tho

Works on display include 119 photos featuring the history of the Communist Party of Vietnam during resistance wars, in the building, protecting and developing the country, and achievements in various fields of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from 1975 to 2020.



Another display on traditional arts of Can Tho City is also organized at the museum, introducing visitors more than 200 images, documents and other items of characteristics of kinds of folk arts in Can Tho.

The exhibitions will run until January 9, 2021.

Young people at the exhibition The exhibition on traditional arts of Can Tho City



By Tuan Quang – Translated By Kim Khanh