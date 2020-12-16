Exhibition on photos, documentary films on ASEAN Community opens in Binh Phuoc

It is part of the Government’s action program on promoting ASEAN during 2017-2020 period, the formation of ASEAN Community and the benefits it brought to regional people.



The event is expected to contribute to the cultural connection of ASEAN nations and build a regional peace, stability and prosperity, bonded together in partnership in dynamic development as well as raise public awareness on environmental protection, climate change and ethnic minorities in ASEAN Community. It also aims to implement political goals, enhance the role of and position of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN in 2020.

The exhibition has been organized in many provinces and cities nationwide, such as Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa, Hoa Binh, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Can Tho, Lam Dong and others since 2017.

The display will run until December 17.



Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh