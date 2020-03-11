Exhibition on Vietnamese lacquer paintings opens in Hanoi

According to the event’s organizer, Chọn’s Auction House, the display aims to honor the achievements of the artists, the creativity of different generations of Vietnamese artists as well as promote traditional Vietnamese lacquer art to local and foreign visitors.



The exhibition showcasing 100 works created by 100 Vietnamese artists including Nguyen Huyen, Nguyen Tien Chung, Van Binh, Pham Van Don, Tran Van Ha, Tran Duy, Ngo Minh Cau, Ngoc Linh and Nguyen Duc Toan and among others is recognized as “the exhibition of traditional lacquer art with the biggest number of authors” by the Vietnam Book of Records (Viet Kings).





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh