Exhibition on Vietnamese national emblem held in Hanoi

The display titled "Sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem by the late artist Bui Trang Chuoc" introduces nearly 200 documents of the history of Vietnamese national emblem and riginal sketches created by the late painter Bui Trang Chuoc.



Artist Bui Trang Chuoc (1915-1992) graduated from Indochina Fine Art College in 1941. He is well-known as the the first Vietnamese for creating postage stamp in Indochina.

In June 1951 he joined the Coat of Arms designing contest. From 1953 to 1955, artist Bui Trang Chuoc drew 94 draft designs and a dozen of detail versions of objects. In October 1954, from 300 designs in the contest, 15 designs of artist Bùi Trang Chước were chosen and reported to the Government.

The exhibition co-organized by the State Records Management and Archives Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum will run until September 6.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh