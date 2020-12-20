Exhibition presents artworks of Vietnamese, foreign contemporary artists

The display titled ‘Dreaming about Landscapes’, presents to viewers 27 paintings of 22 local and foreign authors.



These exhibits are made in different times and spaces, with various perspectives and stories, providing a panoramic view of landscape painting, which has a long history in Western and Eastern art.

The artworks of Vietnamese masters are presented next to contemporary artists’ artworks to introduce a multidimensional view on this topic, create dialogues, and connect the past, present, and future.

The event will run until January 23, 2021.





