Exhibition presents Vietnamese famous filming locations

The display presents 120 pictures of famous filming locations across the country.

The display presents 120 pictures of famous landscapes, UNESCO-recognized heritages, natural and cultural spots throughout the country that have been selected as the shooting locations by Vietnamese and foreign filmmakers, including world’s leading film production companies and major Hollywood studios.



These documentary photos have been archived at the Vietnam Film Institute. The event is expected to promote images of the natural beauty and Vietnamese people to international friends as well as boost the country’s tourism industry.

The exhibition themed “Audiovisual Archiving in Changing Times: Successes, Failures, and Challenges” is part of the 25th South East Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Archive Association Conference (SEAPAVAA) that is organized by the Vietnam Film Institute from June 22 to June 27 in Hanoi.

Information on the exhibition is presented on the official website of the Vietnam Film Institute and other social media platforms, such as Facebook page and YouTube channel

A location in the northern mountainous district of Dong Van in Ha Giang Province is chosen for shooting the Vietnamese film Chuyen cua Pao (Pao's story) directed by Ngo Quang Hai. A location is selected for filming the Hollywood blockbuster, “Kong: Skull Island”. The film, Canh Dong Bat Tan (The Floating Lives) of Vietnamese director Nguyen Phan Quang Binh presents to movie lovers beautiful natural landscapes of the Mekong Delta region.



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh