Exhibitions mark August Revolution, National Day

The event features more than 150 photos, documents and other items giving visitors review of the history, revolutionary movements and the power of the great unity of the Vietnamese people and armed forces in building and protecting the country.



The displays will last until December.

On the same day, another display titled ‘August Revolution – A historic milestone’ was organized by the Vietnam Military History Museum, the State Records Management and Archives Department and the Vietnam National Museum of History.

Exhibits including 300 historical documents, photos and objects related to periods of history and the significance of the August Revolution

Because of travel restrictions the coronavirus outbreak, the display will also presented at http://btlsqsvn.org.vn/







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh