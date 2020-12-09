Fans, stars at home, abroad say goodbye to famous comedian Chi Tai

Comedian Chi Tai whose real name is Nguyen Chi Tai was born in 1958 in Sai Gon (now known as Ho Chi Minh City). He came to the United States in 1981 and became a guitarist of the band, Chi Tai's Brothers.



He has become well-known for his frequent appearances in Thuy Nga - Paris By Night, a Vietnamese-language musical variety show that is very famous among the Vietnamese community around the world.

In the 1999s-2000s, he performed in numerous comedy sketches along with comedy star, Hoai Linh on Paris By Night.

Chi Tai has then returned homeland and appeared in many Vietnamese feature comedy films and television serials, such as Cong Chua Teen va Ngu Ho Tuong (Teen Princess and the 5 Bodyguards), Thien Su 99 (Angel 99), Nha Co 5 Nang Tien (Five Fairies in the House), Da Co Hoai Lang (Night Drumbeats Cause Longing for Absent Husband), Trung So (Jackpot).

He has also joined many popular TV game shows, including On gioi ! Cau Day Roi (Thank God! You're Here), Ky Uc Vui Ve (Happy Memories), Ca Si Bi An (Mysterious Singer), Nguoi Hat Tinh Ca (Who Sings Love Songs) and others.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh