Festival offers unique experiences of Germany

The event called “A Piece of Germany in Vietnam” aims to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Vietnam and the 30th anniversary of German reunification.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan stressed that the Vietnam-Germany friendship and cooperation have continuously developed over the past 45 years in various fields, especially after leaders of the two countries signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to strategic partnership in 2011.

Germany is an important and reliable partner of Vietnam, and plays as a leading trade partner of Vietnam in the European Union (EU). Trade turnover between HCMC and Germany reached US$2 billion in 2019 and over US$1.4 billion in the first 10 months of 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Germany currently has 171 investment projects in HCMC in areas of processing industry, manufacturing, and more. The southern hub is also a destination of major projects of the two sides, such as Metro line 2, German House, and German International School, said the city leader.

The event was co-organized by the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the Germany Business Association, Delegate of Germany Industry and Commerce in Vietnam and Deuth Haus HCMC.

By Do Van - Translated by Kim Khanh